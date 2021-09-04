Princess Charlene of Monaco leaves hospital after treatment for infection- palace

Princess Charlene of Monaco has left the hospital in South Africa following treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection, a spokeswoman for the principality's palace said on Saturday. The princess was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after fainting due to complications from the condition, which was however not a cause for concern, the palace had said in a statement on Friday.

The princess, who swam for South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games, married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony in the principality, a playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix car race and 19th-century casino. The prince is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who gave up a Hollywood career to become Princess Grace. She died after a car crash in 1982.

