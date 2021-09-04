Left Menu

Princess Charlene of Monaco leaves hospital after treatment for infection- palace

Princess Charlene of Monaco has left hospital in South Africa following treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection, a spokeswoman for the principality's palace said on Saturday. She died after a car crash in 1982.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:58 IST
Princess Charlene of Monaco leaves hospital after treatment for infection- palace
The princess was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after fainting due to complications from the condition, which was however not a cause for concern, the palace had said in a statement on Friday. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

Princess Charlene of Monaco has left the hospital in South Africa following treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection, a spokeswoman for the principality's palace said on Saturday. The princess was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after fainting due to complications from the condition, which was however not a cause for concern, the palace had said in a statement on Friday.

The princess, who swam for South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games, married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony in the principality, a playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix car race and 19th-century casino. The prince is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who gave up a Hollywood career to become Princess Grace. She died after a car crash in 1982.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021