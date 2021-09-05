Left Menu

Stanley Tucci reveals he was successfully treated for cancer

I could barely make it to the twins high school graduation, he said.Tucci revealed that his cancer treatment was successful and the disease is unlikely to return.Cancer makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-09-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 11:36 IST
Stanley Tucci reveals he was successfully treated for cancer
Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci has revealed that he battled with cancer three years ago.

Tucci, known for starring in movies such as ''The Devil Wears Prada'', ''Spotlight'' and ''Supernova'', told Vera magazine that he was diagnosed with a tumour at the base of his tongue.

''It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,'' Tucci, 60, said.

The actor's first wife Kathryn Spath-Tucci died of breast cancer in 2009 at the age of 47. The couple, who had been married since 1995, had three children together -- twins Nicolo and Isabel and daughter Camilla.

Tucci said that he was scared about how the illness might impact his family and what it could mean for their future. ''The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins' high school graduation,'' he said.

Tucci revealed that his cancer treatment was successful and the disease is unlikely to return.

''(Cancer) makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,'' he said.

On the work front, Tucci currently features in Netflix drama ''Worth'', alongside Michael Keaton and Amy Ryan.

