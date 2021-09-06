Left Menu

Mark Ronson marries Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

American singer and songwriter Mark Ronson has married Grace Gummer, the daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep. The musician recently revealed the news on social media.

06-09-2021
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American singer and songwriter Mark Ronson has married Grace Gummer, the daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep. The musician recently revealed the news on social media. According to Fox News, Ronson shared a monochrome photo of them on his Instagram handle in which they could be seen being newly married. In the photo's caption, he wrote, "To my truest love ... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life."

He further added, "And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)." Though Ronson did not specify exactly when the couple had gotten hitched, however, Page Six previously reported on August 5 that they were set to wed on that weekend, in a ceremony whittled down from a larger affair by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presumably, the pair's famous parents were in attendance, at least: Ronson is the stepson of 'Foreigner' guitarist Mick Jones, while Gummer, Streep's daughter with artist Don Gummer. In May, Page Six reported that Ronson and Gummer were engaged after dating for a year when pictures of Grace with a giant diamond ring were publicized.

Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six Style that the stone was likely 3-5 carats and could be valued at north of USD 100K. Ronson had confirmed the engagement in June on his podcast. As per Fox News, it's the second trip down the aisle for both parties. Ronson was married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, and Gummer was married to musician Tay Strathairn for just shy of a month and a half in 2019. Ronson was also previously engaged to actor Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

