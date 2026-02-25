Left Menu

Showdown for Hollywood: Paramount Targets Warner Bros in Last-Ditch Offer

Paramount Skydance has made a revised bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, exceeding its previous offer. This move counters Netflix's existing agreement to purchase Warner Bros. Tensions mount as both contenders vie for the prestigious studio, with Netflix still holding a right to match any new offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:46 IST
Showdown for Hollywood: Paramount Targets Warner Bros in Last-Ditch Offer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paramount Skydance has intensified its pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery, presenting a revised offer that outstrips its previous bid. This latest proposal comes amid ongoing discussions to sway Warner's board away from its current agreement with Netflix, which has offered $27.75 per share for the studio and streaming assets.

Warner Bros. confirmed that while Paramount's new offer appears more lucrative, the board still supports the Netflix transaction. The question remains whether Netflix, with its significant cash reserves, will increase its bid to match Paramount's. Analysts suggest a figure of $34 per share from Paramount could resolve the bidding conflict.

As negotiations continue, the entertainment landscape could transform dramatically depending on the acquisition outcome. Paramount has pledged to cover any break-up fees for Warner Bros. if their bid is successful, showing their commitment to securing one of Hollywood's most prized entities.

TRENDING

1
Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

 Global
2
Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with VLCC Charters, Eye India for Deliveries

Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with VLCC Charters, Eye India for Deliveries

 Global
3
Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

 Global
4
U.N. Resolution Reflects Global Stance on Ukraine Conflict

U.N. Resolution Reflects Global Stance on Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026