Soccer-Former France defender dies almost 40 years falling into a coma

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73, almost 40 years after falling into a coma following a medical error, his former clubs, Paris St Germain and Nimes said on Monday. In 1982, Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation, which caused brain damage.

The Dakar-born Adams had won 22 caps for Les Bleus in the 1970s, forming with Marius Tresor what was known as 'the Black Guard'. He played for Nimes from 1970-73 and for PSG from 1977-79 after joining from Nice.

Since the accident, Adams has been cared for by his wife, Bernadette.

