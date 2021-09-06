Left Menu

Netflix announces new Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali'

A new Malayalam film, 'Minnal Murali', is all set to release on Netflix soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:27 IST
Netflix announces new Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali'
Poster of Minnal Murali (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new Malayalam film, 'Minnal Murali', is all set to release on Netflix soon. Directed by Basil Joseph, the upcoming movie features Tovino Thomas in the lead role as a superhero.

Excited about the movie, Basil Joseph said, "We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action. The film is going to be a really exciting one and I am looking forward to the release." 'Minnal Murali' is a story of an ordinary man -turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.

Tovino Thomas has also expressed his happiness on playing superhero. "I've been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I've learnt a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do," he said.

Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese are also part of the movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021