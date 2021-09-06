Left Menu

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' clocks 2 years

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's hit movie 'Chhichhore' has completed two years since its release.

Poster of 'Chhichhore' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's hit movie 'Chhichhore' has completed two years since its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Chhichhore' revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it.

Apart from Sushant, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin among several others. The film was Sushant's final theatrical release. Reminiscing working on the movie, Varun took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of him shaking leg with Sushant, Shraddha and other cast members during the promotions of 'Chhichhore'.

"This was us 2 Years Back!! A Film which is Truly so Special for all of us. THANK YOU Guys for all the Love!! This one is for you Kammo! #2YearsofChhichhore," he captioned the clip. Tahir, too, became nostalgic on the second anniversary of the film.

"Thinking back to the amazing energy on this set and all our excitement before the release :) Celebrating the mad ride and 2 years of Chhichhore," he wrote. Sushant died of an apparent suicide on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

