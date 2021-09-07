Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:24 IST
Cardi B and Offset welcome second child together
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset have become parents for the second time.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Cardi revealed that she gave birth to their son on September 4.

''9/4/21,'' she captioned a photo of herself and her husband with the newborn under a blanket at a hospital.

Cardi announced her pregnancy back in June with a surprise baby bump reveal at the 2021 BET Awards, where she won video of the year and best collaboration for the smash hit ''WAP'', featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The couple is already parents to their three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. Offset, 29, also has a daughter Kalea, six, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset, who married in 2017, we're headed for divorce late last year but reconciled by November 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

