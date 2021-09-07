Left Menu

Leopard dies of old age in MP's Van Vihar National Park

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old leopard died of age-related complications in Van Vihar National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official from the facility said on Tuesday.

The leopard, who was named Panna after the state's Panna Tiger Reserve from where it was rescued in 2011, had been ailing for some time and died on Monday, the national park's veterinarian Dr Atul Gupta said.

The autopsy report has revealed that the animal died of age-related complications, he said.

Following an autopsy, the last rites of the leopard were performed in the park premises as per guidelines, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

