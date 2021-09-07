Madhuri Dixit charms fans with stunning pictures in traditional attire

Left Menu

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit sure knows to mesmerise people by the way she carries herself so gracefully. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the superstar recently showed that she is ready for the festival by dressing up to the nines in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:24 IST
Madhuri Dixit (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit sure knows to mesmerise people by the way she carries herself so gracefully. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the superstar recently showed that she is ready for the festival by dressing up to the nines in traditional Maharashtrian attire. Personifying beauty in a traditional avatar, Bollywood's ageless beauty hopped onto her Instagram handle and treated fans to stunning pictures.

The 'Kalank' star looked regal while sporting a green Paithani saree with an orange border. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a minimal makeup look. Madhuri accessorised her glamorous avatar with Marathi style bindi and heavy stone studded jewellery inclusive of a neckpiece, earrings, ring, bangles, and the statement Marathi nosepin. Not to miss her perfectly tied bun which she accentuated with a pink flower. The 'Devdas' star's million-dollar smile was enough to make the fans' hearts skip a beat.

Sharing the pictures, the 54-year-old wrote, "Keeping it ethnic." The snap garnered more than one lakh likes, with scores of fans chiming into the comments section and leaving heart and fire stuck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama Netflix series titled 'Finding Anamika'. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic female actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

