Reports suggest Machine Gun Kelly allegedly shoved parking-lot attendant

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, as per reports allegedly shoved a parking-lot attendant on the set of a movie he's directing in Los Angeles because it took too long for the worker to fetch his car.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:37 IST
Machine Gun Kelly (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, as per reports allegedly shoved a parking-lot attendant on the set of a movie he's directing in Los Angeles because it took too long for the worker to fetch his car. Kelly, who is co-directing and starring in 'Good Mourning With a U' along with girlfriend Megan Fox has denied that he shoved the attendant in the chest at least a week ago, TMZ reported on Monday.

The unidentified attendant filed a police report over the incident that's expected to be relayed to prosecutors at the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, which handles misdemeanour violations, law-enforcement sources told the outlet. Sources told TMZ that the attendant told cops the rapper was miffed because of a "delay" in getting his ride.

Exactly when the alleged push took place is unclear, and a call seeking additional comment from Los Angeles police by Page Six was not returned. Production sources told TMZ the attendant had wandered into the middle of the on-location shoot before the alleged dust-up, saying he started telling a crewmember to get out of the lot.

That led MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, to yell for the parking-lot attendant to get off the set, although the 31-year-old Houston native did not make physical contact with him, production sources said to TMZ. The outlet reported that the parking-lot attendant waited nearly a week to report the alleged incident to cops. He was not injured and told investigators there were no witnesses to the purported shove, despite the fact that he was on a movie set at the time.

Multiple other people witnessed the alleged incident, which may be ultimately rejected by prosecutors due to insufficient evidence and no reported injuries to the alleged victim, according to the report. But a production source pushed back on the report when reached by The Post on Monday, insisting that the alleged victim was not a valet and did not have possession of MGK's vehicle.

In an e-mail, the source wrote, "Any references to a delay in MGK receiving his car are simply untrue. The accuser came on to the location of a film, harassing and becoming physical with a producer and members of the crew. He was asked to leave the set, and this report is frivolous as evidenced by a lack of witnesses and any physical evidence." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

