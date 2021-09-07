Left Menu

Ananya Panday just being the emoji in real life in her latest post

Actor Ananya Panday's adorable new emoji-themed avatar is perfect for a cute kick start to our Tuesday morning.

Updated: 07-09-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:19 IST
Actor Ananya Panday's adorable new emoji-themed avatar is perfect for a cute kick start to our Tuesday morning. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a string of images in which she donned a super cute emoji jacket and looked adorable, smiling and laughing as she got clicked.

Ananya teamed the jacket with a lavender top and matching nails. She completed the stylish look with beaded bracelets and hoop earrings. "Just me being the emoji in real life," she wrote the caption.

Fans flooded the lovely post with heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya recently wrapped the shooting of Shakun Batra's untitled film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The much-awaited film was announced in December 2019 and it went on floors in 2020. The film is co-produced by ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. (ANI)

