Plight of migrant workers a sad and endless narrative: Kerala HC

Plight of migrant workers, far from their homes and family, is a sad and endless narrative, the Kerala High Court said on Tuesday while dismissing a Bengal native's appeal against his conviction for murder of his live-in partner, also a migrant worker, and her minor child.

''Far from their homes and family, the plight of migrant workers is an endless narrative, often meaningless in form and sad in content,'' a bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and Ziyad Rahman A A said.

The court, in its judgement dismissing the appeal, noted that according to the prosecution both the convict and the victim along with her child had come from West Bengal to Kerala to eke out a living.

However, on the night of May 4, 2011, the convict murdered the woman, his live-in partner, by stabbing her 15 times and also strangulated her child after which he fled to his native state the next morning.

Subsequently, he was arrested from West Bengal and brought back to Kerala to stand trial.

According to the prosecution, he murdered the woman and her child for the money she had stashed away.

The convict, in his appeal, had claimed that there was no chain of circumstances connecting him with the crime, no motive has been established and he had a valid explanation for being away from his workplace.

He had claimed that he had left urgently for Bengal in view of the ill health of his grandmother.

He had also denied any relationship with the victims in his statement under section 313 of CrPC.

However, the prosecution said that several witnesses, including the employer of the convict and the victim, had said that the two were in a live-in relationship and he was last seen with the victims on the date of incident.

After hearing arguments on behalf of the appellant and the prosecution, the high court said, ''His (convict) presence with the deceased, his flight to his native place at a time proximate to the time of death, the lack of an explanation and the false statement in section 313 establishes the guilt of the accused.

''We, hence, find the appeal to be devoid of merit and dismiss the same affirming the conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court.''

