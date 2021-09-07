Shooting of Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' completed
It's a wrap for Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings'.
It's a wrap for Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings'. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and updated her fans that she along with the other cast members have finished the film's shooting.
"Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love!See you at the movies," she wrote. Alongside the wrap-up note, Alia posted a video featuring her BTS moments from the sets.
'Darlings' marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and Alia's first stint as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the upcoming film, which is said to be a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo. Actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew are also a part of the movie. (ANI)
