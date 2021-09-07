Left Menu

Celebrities send warm greetings to Radhika Apte on her birthday

As actor Radhika Apte turned a year older on Tuesday, members of the film fraternity poured in wishes for the birthday girl on social media.

As actor Radhika Apte turned a year older on Tuesday, members of the film fraternity poured in wishes for the birthday girl on social media. A slew of celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh took to their respective social media handles to wish the 'Andhadhun' star.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka posted a gorgeous picture of Radhika along with the message, "Happy birthday Radhika! Wishing you love and light always." Actor Huma Qureshi also shared a picture of Radhika in which she can be seen dressed in a classic white blazer.

She added a fun birthday wish along with the picture. "To the uber sexy talented goofy madcap lovable Apte...@radhikaofficial. Happy wala burday," Huma wrote.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh wished the 'Ghoul' star in his current signature style -- by posting a digital portrait of Radhika along with the message, "Happy birthday dearest Radhika Apte." Designer Manish Malhotra shared a glamourous picture of Radhika on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the ravishing and talented @radhika_apte a very Happy birthday!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika has multiple projects in the pipeline including spy thriller 'Mrs Undercover' and 'Monica, O My Darling', which also stars Rajkumar Rao and Huma Qureshi. Radhika is currently shooting for 'Forensic' opposite actor Vikrant Massey.

Touted as a crime thriller, 'Forensic' is directed by Vishal Furia. Actor Prachi Desai is also a part of the film. (ANI)

