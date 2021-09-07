Mammootty thanks everyone for birthday wishes

Left Menu

Veteran star Mammootty, who turned 70 on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to fans and members of the Indian film industry for showering him with best wishes on his birthday.

07-09-2021
Veteran star Mammootty, who turned 70 on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to fans and members of the Indian film industry for showering him with best wishes on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Mammootty penned a lengthy thank you note for everyone.

"Overwhelmed and humbled by all the love today on my birthday! From those who know me personally to those who've never met me, you've have all sent your love in equal measure. From the CM to countless other leaders. From Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Hassan to countless actors, technicians and film personalities across industries. Media personalities, Publications, Channels, Pages across the country. Most of all the viewers and film lovers have shared their own celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most," he wrote. Speaking about birthday, Mammooty shared that he is usually "reluctant in celebrating my birthday in a big way."

"But to see those I know and more so those I don't know personally, see me as one among their family, making this day something special for themselves, that is when I feel truly blessed. I humbly share my sincerest gratitude and return all the love I've received today, to each and every one of you multifold. I wish to continue to entertain all of you for as long as I can," he added. Mammootty is best known for his performances in films like 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha', 'Adiyozhukkukal', 'Dhruvam', and 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar' among many others. (ANI)

