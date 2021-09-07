Left Menu

Rubina Dilaik opens up on gaining weight post her COVID-19 recovery

Actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik, who battled coronavirus a few months ago, has now opened up about how she struggled to shed extra kilos that she gained after contracting the virus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:12 IST
Actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik, who battled coronavirus a few months ago, has now opened up about how she struggled to shed extra kilos that she gained after contracting the virus. "M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect , lean body doesn't define who I am......I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but..," she wrote on Instagram.

Rubina also emphasised the need of loving your body no matter what. "So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing) ! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks.... Be kind to your body," she added.

Rubina's post has received hilarious reactions from her husband Abhinav Shukla and friend Jaan Kumar Sanu. Abhinav commented, "Ok mam! I have put on 7kgs just eating parathas."

"I've put on 5 kgs eating pizza @rubinadilaik," singer Jaan Kumar Sanu quipped. Rubina had tested positive for coronavirus in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2021