Over 150 citizens voice support for Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:26 IST
Over 150 citizens from various walks of life on Tuesday condemned the alleged ''hounding'' of poet Javed Akhtar and actor Naseeruddin Shah over their recent remarks made in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Lyricist-poet Akhtar has come under attack from the Shiv Sena and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for his comments that appear to equate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other right-wing outfits with the Taliban that has seized power in Afghanistan.

Veteran actor Shah criticised a section of Indian Muslims for celebrating the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan and said it is a cause for concern, remarks that evoked sharp responses from sections of Muslims and many others on social media.

In a statement, over 150 citizens from various walks of life condemned what they said was ''outright hounding'' of Akhtar and Shah, and asserted that they stand by them. ''We strongly condemn attempts to intimidate him and affirm his right to speak his views,'' the statement said, referring to the reactions to Akhtar's remarks.

On Shah's remarks, they said he was only reiterating ''the long, vibrant and tolerant tradition of Indian Islam that has been in recent decades afflicted by the Saudi-exported Wahhabi Islam, a trend that large sections of Indian Muslims recognise and also deplore''.

The signatories to the statement include former navy chief admiral (retd) Laxminarayan Ramdas, documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, film writer Anjum Rajabali, author John Dayal, activist Teesta Setalvad and Professor Emerita, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Zoya Hasan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

