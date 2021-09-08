Olivia Munn expecting first child with John Mulaney

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:15 IST
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Olivia Munn and her beau John Mulaney are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time together. According to E! News, during a visit to 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show on Tuesday, John confirmed that Olivia is pregnant with the couple's first child.

"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia--Olivia Munn. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful," John told host Seth Meyers. John also recalled how Olivia held his hand throughout his recovery process amid addiction issues.

"She's held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together. I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy," he said. This was the first time that John talked in detail about his relationship with Olivia. The dating rumours of the couple first sparked in May following John's split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

A source told E! News at the time that Olivia and John's romance blossomed from a years-long friendship, but noted that things between the twosome were still "new and not at all rushed." In late June, the couple was spotted at their first public outing together in Los Angeles.

John officially ended his six-year marriage on July 23, by filing for divorce from Anna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

