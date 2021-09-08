Left Menu

Hugh Jackman raises a toast to his late father

In the beloved memory of his late father Christopher John Jackman, Hollywood star Hugh Jackman raised a glass to toast the former.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:39 IST
Hugh Jackman with his late father (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In the beloved memory of his late father Christopher John Jackman, Hollywood star Hugh Jackman raised a glass to toast the former. On Wednesday, Hugh took to Instagram and posted a video of him paying tribute to his father.

"Thank you for all your messages. I'm grateful for the love and prayers. Here's to Dad," he captioned the clip. For the unversed, Hugh lost his father a few days ago. He even penned an emotional note while sharing the sad news with his social media followers.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God," he had posted. Hugh's tribute has poured in heartfelt reactions from netizens.

"We're all raising that glass with you Hugh in memory of your dad," a fan commented. "Cheers to your dad , Hugh ! He was an amazing man and was so proud of you ! im happy that you are doing ok ! We love you and we are here for you, mate," another user wrote.

Christopher John Jackman was believed to have been around 84 years old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

