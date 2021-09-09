Sex Education Season 3: Newly released trailer & sneak peek reveal more on plot

Netflix's one of the hit shows, Sex Education Season 3 is scheduled for release on Friday, September 17. The streaming giant recently shared a trailer for Sex Education Season 3. The Moordale school students are getting a new head teacher known as Headmistress Hope played by Girl's actress Jemima Kirke. She promises to "get Moordale back on Track." Watch the trailer below.

To promote the series, Netflix earlier shared several collections of images with different looks of the casting members' via social media. However, another recently released image collection shared via Twitter seems to offer a better insight into what to expect from the upcoming third season. The caption reads: "Moordale opens its doors again on 17 September! Until then, here's a sneak peek of Sex Education Season 3."

Moordale opens its doors again on 17 September! Until then, here's a sneak peek of Sex Education Season 3: pic.twitter.com/z9XaBUDlT9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 8, 2021

According to the first image, Jean Milburn is sitting in a clinic. Season 2 shows Jean Milburn is shocked by her unexpected pregnancy. Will she terminate her pregnancy? Is she able to continue her work as a sex therapist in Moordale Secondary?

In a teaser for Gillian Anderson shared the pregnancy news of Jean Milburn and said Jean is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis."

Laurie Nunn-created Sex Education follows the story of Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager who studied at Moordale Secondary School. His mom Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist, who starts a sex therapy clinic in school that gives humorous results throughout the drama.

Sex Education Season 2 follows Otis, who, after finally securing a relationship with Ola, is hit with the reality and pressures of a high school romance. That romance is further tested by the introduction of new students who challenge the status quo at Moordale and a chlamydia outbreak that causes students to question and struggle with topical issues.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Laurie Nunn, Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers of Sex Education season 3. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, MawaanRizwan, TemiWilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Ben Taylor and RunyararoMapfumo are the directors of the series.

