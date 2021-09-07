Dracula creators hint Season 2 possible as vampires do ‘resurrect’

The super hit horror TV series Dracula consisting of three episodes premiered on 1 January 2020 and was broadcast for three consecutive days on BBC One before it was released on Netflix. The finale episode hinted that there is no need for another season, and it was initially pitched as a limited series. Despite all this, fans are eagerly waiting for Dracula Season 2.

Dracula Season 2 is one of the highly coveted series on BBC One. Although Dracula's story has reached a natural conclusion as it ended with Dracula finally getting eternal peace, some fans are assuming that the second season could show the story of Dracula's reincarnation.

In fact, fans are more hopeful after Mark Gatiss reportedly said that Count would indeed be making a return. He earlier said that killing a vampire is a hard task.

Though BBC One and Netflix are yet to confirm Dracula Season 2, Mark Gatiss said to Radio Times, "It's very hard to kill a vampire," when asked about the possibility of a second batch of episodes.

"Do you know what I mean?" he continued. "What they do is resurrect."

Besides Steven Moffat, the co-creator and the writer of Dracula also hinted at the resurrection. He said, "I mean it's a show about resurrection, that's literally what the main superpower of the main character is."

"Dracula started the show dead and then died again in episode two and came back. And then died again. Sister Agatha died and came back. I mean everyone's dying on that show. So, we'll see."

Therefore, we can expect Dracula Season 2 in near future. If Dracula returns for Season 2, many main casts are likely to return to the series. As mentioned above, Mark Gatiss has already expressed his interest to return in the second season.

Besides, Claes Bang plays the role of Count Dracula in the Netflix series told "I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. I don't think a decision has been made not to do one."

"But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one. The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on," he added.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have any official renewal and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix and other TV series.

