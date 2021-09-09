Yami Gautam says her role in 'Bhoot Police' expanded her range as artist

Left Menu

Actor Yami Gautam is all set to enchant the viewers with her innocence and charm yet again with her role as 'Maya' in the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:53 IST
Yami Gautam (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Yami Gautam is all set to enchant the viewers with her innocence and charm yet again with her role as 'Maya' in the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'. The 'Vicky Donor' actor will be seen in a never seen before character, in the forthcoming movie 'Bhoot Police' sharing the screen space for the first time with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Talking about her character in the movie Yami said, "As an actor, you are always looking for a challenging and diverse role. In Bhoot police I got to do something that I haven't done before and it allowed me to expand my range as an artist. It can't be talked about right now but I hope I get to surprise my audience with it". 'Bhoot Police' stars Saif-Arjun as ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer of evil spirit. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains.

She further shares her experience working with the co-actors adds, "Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline were really good to work with. As a team, we all could bounce off each other's energy, and that reflects on the screen. We all had a blast shooting the film. We celebrated Diwali together and I introduced them to my 'Pahadi Dhaam' food and they all relished it. It felt nice and special". 'Bhoot Police' stars actor Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents 'Bhoot Police', directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The movie is all set to release on 10 September 2021 on Disney plus Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

