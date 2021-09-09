Left Menu

Designer Dundas and Revolve debut collaboration at NY Fashion Week

Designer Peter Dundas and online fashion retailer Revolve have debuted their new collaboration at New York Fashion Week, presenting 46 ready-to-wear looks. There were also dabs of hot pink, red and orange on trouser suits and frocks. "The Dundas girl and the Revolve girl have a lot of points in common," he told Reuters at Wednesday's catwalk show.

Designer Peter Dundas and online fashion retailer Revolve have debuted their new collaboration at New York Fashion Week, presenting 46 ready-to-wear looks. Oslo-born Dundas, who was previously at Italian fashion houses Roberto Cavalli and Emilio Pucci, said the line of slinky dresses, chunky knits, high-waisted shorts and jackets featured lots of black and metallic colours. There were also dabs of hot pink, red and orange on trouser suits and frocks.

"The Dundas girl and the Revolve girl have a lot of points in common," he told Reuters at Wednesday's catwalk show. "They like to be seen, they like to feel sexy. They like to have fun...The difference is, of course, that it's much more inclusive in terms of prices, sizes, availability. And also, we're very, very happy with it."

Model and collection muse Emily Ratajkowski was among the celebrities sitting in the front row at the fashion show. New York Fashion Week, which runs until Sept. 12, has seen a return to in-person catwalk shows after 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last two seasons, designers turned to digital video releases to present their collections.

