Sooraj Barjatya to team up with Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa in his next film

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatyas next directorial venture will reportedly feature Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in a story about four friends. The 56-year-old director, known for family dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun.. and Hum Saath Saath Hai, has begun pre-production work on the film, titled Oonchai.The film is about four friends, who are in their 60s and has Amit ji, Danny ji, Anupam ji and Boman ji.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial venture will reportedly feature Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in a story about four friends. The 56-year-old director, known for family dramas such as ''Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'' and ''Hum Saath Saath Hai'', has begun pre-production work on the film, titled ''Oonchai''.

''The film is about four friends, who are in their 60s and has Amit ji, Danny ji, Anupam ji and Boman ji. It is a contemporary story. It is a different subject for Sooraj ji. He is currently in Nepal for the recee,'' a source close to the project said.

The film, backed by his banner Rajshri Production, also features Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, the source added.

The film is scheduled to go on floors from October in Nepal, followed by schedules in Mumbai and Delhi. Barjatya also has another project with Salman Khan.

''It is a marriage drama. It is in writing stage now,'' the source said.

The ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' director's son Avnish S Barjatya is also gearing up to make his debut as a writer and director with a coming-of-age love story.

The film will launch Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, Rajshri had announced in March.

