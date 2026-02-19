Nepal's Major Parties Unveil Bold Manifestos for March Elections

On Thursday, Nepal's leading political parties, the CPN-UML and RSP, launched their election manifestos with ambitious plans to attract voters before the upcoming March 5 general elections.

Led by K P Sharma Oli, the CPN-UML promised development, governance, and employment, targeting one million job opportunities within five years. They outlined 11 immediate tasks and proposed industrial growth, advanced farming, and expanding digital infrastructure.

The RSP, under Ravi Lamichhane, proposed a 100-point manifesto prioritizing constitutional amendments, digital economy, and regional energy trades. Furthermore, they aim for an East-West electric railway network to enhance connectivity. The Nepali Congress also pledged to focus on sustainable infrastructure for a developed Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)