Nepal's Major Parties Unveil Bold Manifestos for March Elections
Nepal's CPN-UML and RSP parties revealed ambitious manifestos aiming for governance, development, and social justice ahead of March elections. CPN-UML focuses on employment, industrial growth, and infrastructure, while RSP emphasizes constitutional amendments and digital economy. The Nepali Congress highlights sustainable growth and urban development.
- Country:
- Nepal
On Thursday, Nepal's leading political parties, the CPN-UML and RSP, launched their election manifestos with ambitious plans to attract voters before the upcoming March 5 general elections.
Led by K P Sharma Oli, the CPN-UML promised development, governance, and employment, targeting one million job opportunities within five years. They outlined 11 immediate tasks and proposed industrial growth, advanced farming, and expanding digital infrastructure.
The RSP, under Ravi Lamichhane, proposed a 100-point manifesto prioritizing constitutional amendments, digital economy, and regional energy trades. Furthermore, they aim for an East-West electric railway network to enhance connectivity. The Nepali Congress also pledged to focus on sustainable infrastructure for a developed Nepal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- CPN-UML
- RSP
- manifesto
- elections
- political
- development
- employment
- diplomacy
- digital economy
ALSO READ
Political Heat: Language Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Venezuela's Amnesty Bill: A Political Turning Point?
Congress Gears Up for Puducherry Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees
Congress Strategizes for Gujarat: A New Political Vision
Political Showdown in Himachal Pradesh Over Revenue Deficit Grant