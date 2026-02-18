Nepal and India Collaborate on Mutual Legal Assistance
Nepal and India have signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in criminal investigations and legal proceedings. The pact aims to facilitate the exchange of legal assistance and strengthen judicial processes, with a focus on combating financial crime and money laundering. Key officials from both countries attended the signing ceremony.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal and India have strengthened their partnership by signing an agreement focused on mutual legal assistance in criminal investigations and proceedings.
The landmark agreement, declared by Nepal's law and justice ministry, aims to facilitate collaboration in evidence collection, information sharing, and court proceedings. This bilateral cooperation is expected to have a significant impact on curbing financial crimes and enhancing judicial processes within the region.
Representatives from both nations, including Nepal's Joint Secretary Binod Kumar Bhattarai and India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials and ministers. The collaboration seeks to combat money laundering and deter financial investments in terrorist activities effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela and Colombia to Discuss Security and Economic Cooperation
Strengthening Ties: India and Kazakhstan Boost Bilateral Cooperation
India and Estonia Forge Ahead: Strengthening Ties and Technological Cooperation
Principles put forward at AI Impact summit would provide useful guidance, structures for cooperation in AI domain: Swiss President Parmelin.
Malayalam Star Jayasurya's Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe