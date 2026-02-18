Left Menu

Nepal and India Collaborate on Mutual Legal Assistance

Nepal and India have signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in criminal investigations and legal proceedings. The pact aims to facilitate the exchange of legal assistance and strengthen judicial processes, with a focus on combating financial crime and money laundering. Key officials from both countries attended the signing ceremony.

Kathmandu | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:34 IST
Nepal and India have strengthened their partnership by signing an agreement focused on mutual legal assistance in criminal investigations and proceedings.

The landmark agreement, declared by Nepal's law and justice ministry, aims to facilitate collaboration in evidence collection, information sharing, and court proceedings. This bilateral cooperation is expected to have a significant impact on curbing financial crimes and enhancing judicial processes within the region.

Representatives from both nations, including Nepal's Joint Secretary Binod Kumar Bhattarai and India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials and ministers. The collaboration seeks to combat money laundering and deter financial investments in terrorist activities effectively.

