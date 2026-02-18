Nepal and India Collaborate on Mutual Legal Assistance

Nepal and India have strengthened their partnership by signing an agreement focused on mutual legal assistance in criminal investigations and proceedings.

The landmark agreement, declared by Nepal's law and justice ministry, aims to facilitate collaboration in evidence collection, information sharing, and court proceedings. This bilateral cooperation is expected to have a significant impact on curbing financial crimes and enhancing judicial processes within the region.

Representatives from both nations, including Nepal's Joint Secretary Binod Kumar Bhattarai and India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials and ministers. The collaboration seeks to combat money laundering and deter financial investments in terrorist activities effectively.

