Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut calls Smriti Irani 'real life Thalaivii'

Ahead of the release of her much-awaited film 'Thalaivii', actor Kangana Ranaut met several politicians on Thursday for a special screening of the film for prominent ministers in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:07 IST
Kangana Ranaut calls Smriti Irani 'real life Thalaivii'
Kangana Ranaut with Smriti Irani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of her much-awaited film 'Thalaivii', actor Kangana Ranaut met several politicians on Thursday for a special screening of the film for prominent ministers in Delhi. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with Union Minister Smriti Irani.

"With real life #Thalaivii @smritiiraniofficial," she captioned the photo. The screening was also attended by other members of parliament including Iranna Kadadi, Sandhya Ray, Arvind Sharma and Ashok Bajpai.

Earlier today, Kangana shared a picture of herself, dressed for the screening in a gorgeous copper saree with gold jhumkas. "All ready for Parliamentarians and Ministers screening in Delhi .....Rarely we celebrate our politicians and very few films on politics and politicians are made, one such rare film is Thalaivii based on former chief minister of Tamilnadu Dr J Jayalalithaa.... Honoured to be hosting a screening for prominent politicians today," she wrote in the caption.

Touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases this month, Kangana's 'Thalaivii' has set high hopes as the film's trailer managed to fuel the anticipation among audiences. Post 'Bell Bottom' and 'Chehre', 'Thalaivii' would be the third Bollywood project to get an exclusive theatrical release in India.

The movie marks Kangana's second biopic after the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Helmed by A.L Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu on September 10. It was earlier scheduled to release in April, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021