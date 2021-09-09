Shah Rukh Khan wants to take dancing lessons from his mother-in-law
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels he needs to brush up on his dancing skills by taking lessons from his mother-in-law.
- Country:
- India
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels he needs to brush up on his dancing skills by taking lessons from his mother-in-law. On Thursday, Shah Rukh reacted to a video posted by his wife Gauri Khan, a day ago on the occasion of her mother's birthday.
In the clip, Gauri's mother can be seen shaking a leg with her son to a popular song 'Daddy Cool'. "There's no one who can match your steps ... Happy Birthday Mom," she captioned the Twitter clip.
Re-tweeting the post, SRK wrote, "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law." Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. They are doting parents to three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Gauri
- Gauri Khan
- Shah Rukh
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan recreate 'Main Hoon Na' moment
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to film massively mounted song in Spain for 'Pathan'
Gaurika Bishnoi leads field as Hero WPGT resumes with 7th leg at DLF
Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together
Canadian city to observe Gauri Lankesh Day on Sep 5