Rick and Morty Season 6 gears up for early release, know other updates

Rick and Morty Season 6 is going to be released soon. The fifth season of the adult, animated sitcom dropped its finale on September 5, 2021. Back in 2018, Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim entered a long-term contract, as part of which Adult Swim ordered 70 new episodes of series over an unspecified number of seasons, on top the 30 episodes they had already aired at the time. Till now, five seasons were aired, with each containing 10 episodes. If this pattern continues, then we will get a total of 10 seasons of animated, black comedy.

Rick and Morty Season 6 is currently in development. The co-creator Dan Harmon announced in May 2020 about Rick and Morty Season 6 through an Instagram post where he spoke about the "special reunion table" and the "Community episode."

He wrote, "One more magical thing about today: the script we're reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on Season 6."

Moreover, earlier this year, writer Alex Rubens teased fans on Twitter by saying: "Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn't and I'm not)."Here are a few important updates on the sixth season:

Release date: The exact premiere date for Rick and Morty Season 6 has not been announced yet. Since the first season arrived back in 2013, the series creator Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are continuously working on the series. In general, each season takes around a year and six months to arrive. Therefore we can speculate that Rick and Morty Season 6 will arrive with 10 new episodes in summer 2022.

Trailer release: Usually, the official trailer for a Rick and Morty season arrives one or three months ahead of the season's release. Since we are expecting the series to be released the 2022 summer, we can expect its first trailer to be out at the beginning of 2022.

Base Storyline: Rick and Morty follows the story of Rick Sanchez, an eccentric and alcoholic mad scientist and his fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures. It also includes members of the Smith household, which consists of parents Jerry and Beth, their children Summer and Beth's father.

Cast members: In the sixth run, Rick and Morty will surely return with Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer. Other guest actors who might reappear in Rick and Morty Season 6 include Kari Wahlgren, Dan Harmon, Alison Brie, Christina Ricci and Darren Criss.

Destination: Rick and Morty Season 6 will land on Hulu and HBO Max. If you want to watch the last seasons, you can go to Adult Swim's official website and log in using your cable provider credentials to watch on-demand.

