Kung Fu Panda 4: Renewal possibility and what to expect

Computer-animated movies became mainstream during the 2000s, leading to a massive surge in the creation of these movies in the past two decades. However, only a few of those films became popular with the audience, and one among them is Kung Fu Panda. The franchise became highly popular and acquired positive reviews and numerous awards. Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the highly anticipated among the fans for the past five years after the release of the third sequel.

In fact, fans are more hopeful after the CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg, weighed on the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. He stated that the franchise will have three more installments in the future, which means we will have a total of six movies from DreamWorks Animation.

Several media portals claimed that although the movie is yet to be declared officially, its production could be hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore we have to believe DreamWorks Animation had secretly renewed the fourth movie. However, DreamWorks has not yet officially confirmed Kung Fu Panda 4.

Looking back, in January 2016, Collider questioned the filmmakers of Kung Fu Panda 3 about the possibility of a Kung Fu Panda 4. "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that," Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson said.

Co-director Alessandro Carloni stated, "With the sequels, we don't want to try to have them feel open-ended. We want it to feel like a completed journey, and we feel this movie does. And then, if a fantastic story presents itself, great.

On August 2, 2018, when asked about any updates on Kung Fu Panda 4, Nelson replied that she did not know as she had always seen the series as a trilogy, but that she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

What could be the plot for Kung Fu Panda 4?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will reveal more about Po Ping's family and the relationship between them. The viewers will be amazed to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end to all his misdeeds. The film seems to put more light on Po.

In the previous installment, we saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his father and other pandas. Po was seen teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4 is likely to show Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. The villain Kai may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas with his minions in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will not bring back Kai as the main villain, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby, freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

Who could return in Kung Fu Panda 4?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see the actors like Jack Black, Lucy Liu, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, and Seth Rogen lending voice for Po, Viper, Tigress, Li Shan, Shifu, and Mantis respectively.

What we got from the Kung Fu Panda franchise so far?

The first three Kung Fu Panda films were the most financially successful animated feature film. Jennifer Yuh-directed Kung Fu Panda 2 was the second biggest worldwide movie in terms of box office success, after Wonder Woman.

All three sequels are particularly popular in China as an outstanding Western emulation of the wuxia film genre.

Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series.

There were a handful of short films, the franchise offered including Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five (2008), Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters (2011), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016), and, Panda Paws (2016).

After a long successful journey, fans believe, the creators would not drop the idea to make Kung Fu Panda 4. However, currently, Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official confirmation. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

