Odisha: BJD Run by Bureaucrats, Inadequate Amenities Spurring Migration, Claims Union Minister Pradhan
PTI | Odisha | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
BJD being run by group of bureaucrats, lack of basic facilities causing large scale migration from Odisha: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
