Shadow and Bone Season 2 ‘heading into production shortly,’ confirms EP

Netflix's one of the most highly anticipated shows, "Shadow and Bone Season 2" may start filming soon, as showrunner Eric Heisserer seemingly finished penning season 2 around April 2021. Recently, he took to his personal Twitter account and revealed he had written a lot of (maybe half of the script) the next entry's script. It seems he has already finished writing the script for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

He wrote "Finally: At the end of April I took a Twitter hiatus to manage the daunting final month of S2 writing, and it did wonders for my mental health. So I will vanish into the shadows again. Friends, if you've been pinging me here, sorry I missed you!"

Furthermore, the executive producer of the series told Collider that things are moving forward on Shadow and Bone Season 2 without, any problem and the production will commence 'shortly'.

He said, "Scripts written, heading into production shortly, in great shape, very much favorable to the characters in the world that we built and the Grishaverse that was put on screen in Season 1."

Meanwhile, the author Leigh Bardugo's recent Instagram post addressed to the followers messaged that she would be on a hiatus from social media for the next few months to work on Shadow and Bone Season 2 and a sequel to Ninth House. Hopefully, some of the pre-production work would start this year.

Shadow and Bone is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be announced. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

