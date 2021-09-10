Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:44 IST
Paramount Players picks up US distribution rights to horror-thriller 'Orphan: First Kill'
Poster of 'Orphan' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood studio Paramount Players has acquired the US distribution rights to 'Orphan: First Kill', the prequel to the 2009 film 'Orphan'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the studio picked up the domestic rights to the horror-thriller from eOne and Dark Castle.

The movie, now in post-production, is a prequel to Dark Castle's 'Orphan', which was distributed by Warner Bros. EOne and Dark Castle co-financed the prequel that was directed by William Brent Bell, who previously helmed 'The Boy' and 'The Devil Inside'.

'Orphan: First Kill' revolves around Leena, a murderous sociopath who looks like a child due to a medical condition. Following an escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Leena comes to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy Connecticut family. But Leena's new life as Esther comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost. Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her role from the original movie and now also serves as an associate producer on the new movie. Julia Stiles stars as the mother with Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan and Hiro Kanagawa rounding out the cast.

Dave Coggeshall wrote the script for the upcoming horror thriller. Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin produced the project along with James Tomlinson. David Leslie Johnson, who wrote the original for Dark Castle, executive produced along with Daryl Katz, Chloe Katz, Paul Marcaccio, Victor Moyers and Kyle Irving. Co-producers are Kelly Gallagher and Robert Bell.

No release date for the movie has been set yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

