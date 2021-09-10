Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with 'loves' of her life

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur have stolen everyone's hearts.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:29 IST
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with 'loves' of her life
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur have stolen everyone's hearts. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a few pictures, wherein we can see Kareena, Saif and their firstborn Taimur offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Kareena also gave fans a glimpse of the clay Ganpati made by Taimur. However, Kareena and Saif's second child Jeh was missing from the pictures.

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim's cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she captioned the post. Reacting to Kareena's pictures, a fan commented, "So cute."

Another user wrote, "The Ganpati looks so beautiful. Talented Tim." The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, India is witnessing low-key Ganesh Utsav this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021