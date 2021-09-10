Yami Gautam urges media to not differentiate between male, female counterparts while giving reviews

Actor Yami Gautam has expressed her disappointment after several media portals did not mention her and Jacqueline Fernandez in the headlines of the reviews of their new film 'Bhoot Police', which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as male leads. On Friday, Yami took to Twitter and called out a leading publication for using the names of only male actors in their article's headline.

She wrote, "Thank you for the feedback but it's high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines." Several social media users also agreed with Yami and shared similar views.

"Agree with you. This patriarchy needs to stop," a netizen tweeted. "True mam...female actresses also have to be given credit in articles and everywhere when anyone is talking about the film," another user wrote.

Speaking of 'Bhoot Police', the horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)