Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman raped, brutally assaulted in stationary vehicle

In an incident reminding of the 2012 Nirbhaya case, a 34-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka and her condition was said to be serious, police said on Friday.Mohan Chouhan 45, the accused, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said an official.The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said.A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:10 IST
Mumbai: Woman raped, brutally assaulted in stationary vehicle
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident reminding of the 2012 `Nirbhaya' case, a 34-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka and her condition was said to be serious, police said on Friday.

Mohan Chouhan (45), the accused, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said an official.

The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and also assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, he said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside.

Bloodstains were found inside the vehicle. According to the doctors, the woman's condition was serious, the official said.

Acting on some leads, accused Chauhan was arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, he added.

In December 2012, a young woman -- later referred to as `Nirbhaya' -- was brutally gang- raped and assaulted inside a moving bus in Delhi, causing a wave of outrage across the country. She died in hospital after struggling for life for several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021