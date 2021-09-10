More than 100 exhibitors & representatives from 16 states participate in Kolkata TTF

In an indication that the tourism trade is gradually getting back to its feet after hitting rock bottom for more than one and half years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a travel and trade show involving 16 states of the country took off here on Friday.

The three-day Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium has more than 100 exhibitors and representatives from 16 states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Sanjiv Agarwal, chairman of organiser Fairfest Media said at the inauguration.

''Armed with the largest vaccination drive of the world and high prevalence of natural immunity, Indian travellers are raring to go to domestic destinations across the country,'' he said.

Claiming that there is a strong revival of demand for domestic leisure travel, he said that airline bookings have already reached three-fourth of pre-Covid levels and is likely to reach 90 per cent in the last quarter of 2021-22. Agarwal said that the hospitality industry, which has taken a big hit owing to the Covid pandemic, is on the path of recovery riding on domestic travel.

Wasim Raja, special secretary, Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, said that with restrictions on international travel, there are huge opportunities in domestic tourism, both high-end and middle-income group.

''Fortune favours the brave, while people should travel, precautions must also be taken for Covid-appropriate behaviour,'' he said.

He said that J and K Tourism has chalked out several events for the next three to four months for giving an exhilarating experience to travellers.

Vivek Chauhan, additional director, Tourism, Uttarakhand, said that the Char Dham Yatra is likely to restart by the end of this month.

Maintaining that livelihood of a large section of people of Uttarkhand is attached to the tourism industry, Chauhan said that soon after the Covid second wave-related lockdown was lifted in the state, weekend arrivals have been quite good.

He said that there are more than 3,500 homestays in Uttarakhand, known for its scenic beauty apart from several pilgrimage sites.

With the festival season of Durga Puja and Diwali just about a month away, a large number of private travel trade businesses have set up shop at the fair to attract tourists from West Bengal, known for their wanderlust.

Agarwal said that following the Kolkata fair, TTFs will be organised at Ahmedabad and Mumbai by the end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)