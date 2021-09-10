R&B singer Jaheim arrested for alleged animal cruelty

Left Menu

American R&B singer Jaheim has been arrested after more than a dozen dogs were found living in deplorable conditions at his New Jersey home, with one being euthanized following the grim discovery, according to officials.

Updated: 10-09-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:38 IST
American R&B singer Jaheim has been arrested after more than a dozen dogs were found living in deplorable conditions at his New Jersey home, with one being euthanized following the grim discovery, according to officials. As per People magazine, the 44-year-old artist, born Jaheim Hoagland, has been charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Officers from the Hillsborough Township Police Department responded on Monday to a report of "a puppy in distress" at the R&B artist's home and discovered six dogs in separate animal crates on the property's driveway, according to prosecutors. Officials said in the release that the animals were inside crates "partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces," and one dog was found unresponsive.

Hoagland had already been arrested on an unrelated matter outside of his home when police found nine more dogs in "varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water" inside the residence, prosecutors said. Authorities in total recovered 12 mixed-breed pit bull terriers, two American Staffordshire terriers and one mixed-breed boxer.

The dog that was found unresponsive in the crate, a mixed-breed pit bull terrier, had to be euthanized, according to officials, while two other animals were transported to a veterinarian clinic for emergency treatment due to their poor condition. All 14 surviving dogs have since been taken to a local kennel for examination. An investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, prosecutors said that Hoagland was booked into Somerset County Jail, pending a court hearing. According to People magazine, it's unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Hoagland broke out into the music scene with his 2001 debut album, 'Ghetto Love'. His 2002 follow-up, titled 'Still Ghetto', featured notable hits such as 'Fabulous' and 'Put That Woman First'. (ANI)

