Left Menu

K-pop sensation Lisa thrills Thai fans with traditional headgear

Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa 'Lisa' Manoban has so delighted her fans in Thailand by wearing the traditional golden headdress in the video for her first solo single that some are going out and buying their own. The video for "Lalisa", hit band Blackpink member Lisa's first solo song, has amassed more than 100 million views on Youtube since its release on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:12 IST
K-pop sensation Lisa thrills Thai fans with traditional headgear

Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa 'Lisa' Manoban has so delighted her fans in Thailand by wearing the traditional golden headdress in the video for her first solo single that some are going out and buying their own.

The video for "Lalisa", hit band Blackpink member Lisa's first solo song, has amassed more than 100 million views on Youtube since its release on Friday. One segment features Manoban sitting on an ornate golden throne and wearing the traditional tall, pointed headdress which in modern Thailand is worn mainly in traditional dance forms.

Traders at a popular market in the Thai capital Bangkok told Reuters on Sunday that since Friday there had been a surge in sales of traditional outfits and accessories. "A lot of people have been ordering from us via our online shop, while here at the shop, we've had a constant flow of customers coming up to us, showing interest every day, the whole day, asking what kind of headgear we have, what style, what colour," said Samorn Suthiwong, who works at Fashion Point, a clothes' store in the market.

Customer Mew Lalita, 40, agreed with Manoban's fans that her incorporating Thai national costume in her video would help to make their cultural heritage more accessible both at home and abroad. "I think it's a perfect combination (of fashion and tradition). This makes it easier for Thai culture to be applied to our everyday lives," said Mew. At Fashion Point, the handmade head accessories cost between 250 to 1000 baht ($7.65 - $30.58) per piece. ($1 = 32.7000 baht) (Writing by Masako Iijima and Panu Wongcha-um Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021