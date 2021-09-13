Left Menu

Farooq, Omar Abdullah express grief over demise of Sahitya Academy awardee Aziz Hajni

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 00:05 IST
Farooq, Omar Abdullah express grief over demise of Sahitya Academy awardee Aziz Hajni
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Sahitya Academy awardee Aziz Hajni. In his condolence message, Abdullah said Hajini was a doyen of Kashmiri literature and an ace poet.

''To my profound sorrow and shock, heard the sad news of passing away of ace litterateur, and a staunch advocate of Kashmiri language Aziz Hajni,'' he said.

The NC president said with his roots in Kashmiri literature, Hajini played a role in bringing contemporary sensibility to Kashmiri poetry. ''He represented the loftiest ideals of poetic traditions of Kashmir with utmost respect for local values and traditions. A scholar, a critic par excellence and a legendary writer, his labour for introduction of Kashmiri language in schools is unparallel. ''I pay my tributes to him. I pray to the almighty to grant him highest echelons in Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved family, admirers and his friends to bear the inconsolable loss,'' he said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed grief on Hajini's demise.

''Received the news of Hajni Sahib's sad demise with shock and sorrow. A doyen of Kashmiri literature, his demise has created a void in the literary circles of Kashmir, which will be unattainable to fill for the years to come,'' he said. Omar said Hajini was an ardent advocate of Kashmiri language and his absence will be felt ominously in academic and literary quarters.

''I pay my earnest tributes to him and pray to the Almighty to grant him highest stations in Jannat,'' he said. Hajini, 64, passed away here after a brief illness late on Saturday night.

Hajini, who hailed from Hajin Sonawari area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, held several positions in academic and literary circles, including as secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and authored several books.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

