Left Menu

ViacomCBS to restructure Paramount Pictures - WSJ

The new structure, expected to be unveiled on Monday, will have the movie and television arms run as separate entities, the newspaper reported citing sources. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment. Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins will oversee films while David Nevins, a long-time ViacomCBS television executive, will head the Paramount television unit, the report said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 06:12 IST
ViacomCBS to restructure Paramount Pictures - WSJ

ViacomCBS Inc is revamping the operations of its Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit under a broader management shake-up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The realignment will see Paramount Television expected to focus primarily on making content for its sister cable and streaming networks, the report https://on.wsj.com/3tyykFQ added.

Paramount Television creates content for media platforms such as Apple Inc's TV+ platform and Netflix Inc . The new structure, expected to be unveiled on Monday, will have the movie and television arms run as separate entities, the newspaper reported citing sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment. Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins will oversee films while David Nevins, a long-time ViacomCBS television executive, will head the Paramount television unit, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021