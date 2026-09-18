FCC's Green Light for Paramount's Foreign-Backed $110B Mega-Merger

The FCC approved a Paramount-Skydance request for foreign investment in its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, imposing a no-voting-stock condition. While foreign investors can own up to 20% equity, Middle Eastern investors will hold significant stakes. A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the deal pending a legal trial in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 04:27 IST
FCC's Green Light for Paramount's Foreign-Backed $110B Mega-Merger
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The Federal Communications Commission has given the nod to a Paramount-Skydance agreement to allow foreign investments in its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. However, foreign investors are barred from having voting stock. This stipulation follows concerns raised by Democrat senators about Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds' potential influence.

Clearing this path, the FCC's media bureau waived the typical 25% cap on foreign equity ownership. Individual foreign investors can now own up to 20% of the equity, but they are prohibited from wielding any influence over Paramount's management or content decisions. This move comes after a review from U.S. national security officials ensuring safeguarding of U.S. citizens' data.

This significant merger is currently stalled due to a temporary block by a U.S. judge, pending a legal challenge set for March. Despite approval from the Justice Department and FCC, Paramount will maintain full control under the family of Larry Ellison and RedBird Capital Partners, owning the largest equity and voting shares.

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