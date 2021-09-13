Left Menu

New films to be produced under T-Series, Reliance Entertainment's collaboration

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have teamed up for producing more than 10 films.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:39 IST
Bhushan Kumar and Shibasish Sarkar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have teamed up for producing more than 10 films. As per a statement, the projects are in various stages of development and include Hindi remakes of Tamil-language blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a historic biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satire, a romantic drama and a film based on true events.

Excited about the collaboration, T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar, said, "After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened at the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. Shibasish Sarkar (Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment) and I hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films." According to Shibasish Sarkar, the "partnership with Bhushan will surely mark the beginning of a great feat in the Indian film industry as we move on to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to our audience."

The names of the projects have not been announced yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

