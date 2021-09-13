Left Menu

Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her 'morning view'

Driving away her fans' Monday blues, actor Deepika Padukone shared a sweet picture of her morning view that features none other than her beau-- Ranveer Singh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:44 IST
Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her 'morning view'
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Driving away her fans' Monday blues, actor Deepika Padukone shared a sweet picture of her morning view that features none other than her beau-- Ranveer Singh. In the image, Ranveer can be seen sleeping with his face covered with a grey hoodie.

"My Morning View!@ranveersingh- Yours Truly," Deepika captioned the image which was clicked by her. Fans were left in the awe of the couple's cute PDA moment.

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Awwww." Another one wrote, "Craving for such morning view."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple has a lot of projects in their kitty. Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake. On the other hand, Ranveer will feature in '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

