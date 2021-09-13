Actor Rizabawa dead
Malayalam film actor Rizabawa died due to heart-related ailments on Monday, family sources said. He was 54.The actor became popular for his role John Honai in the movie In Harihar Nagar. His end came this afternoon.Rizabawa, appeared on the silver screen in 1990 through Doctor Pashupathi.
Malayalam film actor Rizabawa died due to heart-related ailments on Monday, family sources said. He was 54.
The actor became popular for his role 'John Honai' in the movie 'In Harihar Nagar'. He was admitted to a private hospital here three days ago. His end came this afternoon.
Rizabawa, appeared on the silver screen in 1990 through 'Doctor Pashupathi'. Later, he appeared in 'Chambakkulam Thachan', 'Kaaboolivala', 'Aniyan bava Chettan bava', 'Niram' and 'Nasrani', among others. He had acted in around 150 movies and over 20 television serials.
