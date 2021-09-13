Kate Beckinsale posts health update after her recent hospitalisation

Hollywood actor Kate Beckinsale, who was recently rushed to the hospital on Friday in Las Vegas, has shared a social media post, giving her fans an update regarding her health. After staying silent all weekend, the star took to Instagram on Sunday and posted an image of hers in a hospital bed. The photo showed a close-up of her face with her arm dramatically draped over her forehead.

"Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," she captioned the image without going into detail about why she was hospitalised. The 48-year-old actor had been staying at the MGM Grand while filming for 'Prisoner's Daughter', according to TMZ. Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to the hospital after her back gave out. Though it's unclear as to what her condition is, the star is reportedly still in the ER.

On Thursday, Beckinsale had shared a photo from her time in Las Vegas on Instagram. She had been in Vegas for roughly a week to film her movie, TMZ reported. "Oops. #Vegas," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a long white lace dress. Beckinsale is most known for her roles in films such as 'Serendipity', 'Click', 'Van Helsing', 'Pearl Harbor', 'Underworld' and more.

As per Fox News, lately, the actor has been in the news for her dating life. Beckinsale made headlines after entering a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2019. She later was linked to musician Goody Grace in 2020. (ANI)

