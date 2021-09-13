Entertainment News Roundup: Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards; Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards

Rapper Lil Nas X and pop star Justin Bieber won the top prizes at MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMA) show on Sunday, in a ceremony packed with surprise appearances, live performances and thousands of masked fans. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS were also among the big winners at the first major awards shows in New York to be held with a full audience of fans and celebrities since the coronavirus pandemic

The Blonds wrap up NY Fashion Week with sparkling cabaret club show

Designers The Blonds celebrated the return of in-person shows at New York Fashion Week with a live catwalk presentation in a cabaret club, serving up an escapist vision of shimmer and sparkle. Featuring performances from singer Bodine and R&B duo Lion Babe, Sunday night's show wrapped up a week of largely in-person fashion week events following two seasons held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Triumphs Again in Second Weekend, 'Malignant' Misfires

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ruled the domestic box office again, collecting $35.8 million in its second weekend in theaters. Ticket sales for the superhero movie, led by Simu Liu and Awkwafina, fell 53% from its debut, a decline on par with many Marvel installments in pre-pandemic times. Notably, "Shang-Chi" is holding up better than "Black Widow," the comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. "Black Widow" opened simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while "Shang-Chi" is playing only in cinemas.

Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Pop superstar Britney Spears, who has been fighting a conservatorship that governs her personal life and finances, announced on Sunday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The "Stronger" singer posted a video of herself standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand. "I can't f***ing believe it," she said in the caption, next to ring emojis.

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival

"Happening" (L'événement), a hard-hitting French drama about illegal abortion in the 1960s, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice festival on Saturday. The film, by director Audrey Diwan, wowed viewers on the Lido waterfront with its portrayal of a young woman desperate to arrange a termination, at a time when it could mean a prison term or death, to continue with her studies.

Jessica Chastain transforms into televangelist Tammy Faye in new biopic

Actor Jessica Chastain takes on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in a new drama looking at the rise and fall of the late American televangelist. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" tells the story of Messner and her former husband Jim Bakker, who lead a television ministry in the 1970s and 1980s before their vast empire crumbled in a sex and financial scandal.

For Affleck and Damon, working together is a lot of fun

Childhood friends and Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon said teaming up again to write "The Last Duel" , Ridley Scott's film about rape and justice in medieval France, was above all a lot of fun. The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, where two knights squared off in the belief that the outcome of their battle would reveal the truth behind a noblewoman's claim that she was raped.

Lil Nas X wins video of the year prize at MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Lil Nas X won the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday when "Montero" was named video of the year. Lil Nas X beat Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy "WAP," and Justin Bieber's "Popstar" collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

Oprah's Harry and Meghan TV interview loses out at Emmys

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's explosive American TV interview with Oprah Winfrey lost out at the Emmy Awards on Sunday to a series about Italian food and culture. Winfrey's two-hour sit-down with Harry and Meghan in March sent shock waves through the British monarchy when Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark the skin of the couple's first child would be, and said the stress of life as a royal newlywed had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

