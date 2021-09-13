Left Menu

Actor Rizabawa dead

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader of the State Assembly V D Satheesan and Ministers expressed condolences over the death of the actor.Vijayan, in his message, said Rizabawa was a noted actor who won hearts of Malayalam movie-goers.He is an artist who won the hearts of the Malayalees...He was also a popular face in television serials, Vijayan said.Higher Education Minister R Bindu said villain John Honai, the character Rizabawa is known for, carved a special place in the hearts of film buffs....Adieu, Shri Rizabawa.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:48 IST
Actor Rizabawa dead
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film actor Rizabawa died of heart-related ailments on Monday, family sources said. He was 54.

The actor became popular for his role 'John Honai' in the movie 'In Harihar Nagar'. He was admitted to a private hospital here three days ago. His end came this afternoon.

Rizabawa appeared on the silver screen in 1990 through 'Doctor Pashupathi'. Later, he acted in 'Chambakkulam Thachan', 'Kaaboolivala', 'Aniyan bava Chettan bava', 'Niram' and 'Nasrani', among others. He had acted in around 150 movies and over 20 television serials. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader of the State Assembly V D Satheesan and Ministers expressed condolences over the death of the actor.

Vijayan, in his message, said Rizabawa was a noted actor who won hearts of Malayalam movie-goers.

''He is an artist who won the hearts of the Malayalees...He was also a popular face in television serials,'' Vijayan said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said villain John Honai, the character Rizabawa is known for, carved a special place in the hearts of film buffs.

''...Adieu, Shri Rizabawa. You will forever be remembered through your work,'' Bindhu tweeted.

Satheesan said Rizabawa came into cinema world at a time when he was a busy dramatist.

''Around 150 films in which he proved his talent as a villain and a character actor. He was active in television serials, too. He was noted for his dubbing and received a State award,'' Satheesan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021