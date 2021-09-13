Actor Rizabawa dead

Malayalam film actor Rizabawa died of heart-related ailments on Monday, family sources said. He was 54.

The actor became popular for his role 'John Honai' in the movie 'In Harihar Nagar'. He was admitted to a private hospital here three days ago. His end came this afternoon.

Rizabawa appeared on the silver screen in 1990 through 'Doctor Pashupathi'. Later, he acted in 'Chambakkulam Thachan', 'Kaaboolivala', 'Aniyan bava Chettan bava', 'Niram' and 'Nasrani', among others. He had acted in around 150 movies and over 20 television serials. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader of the State Assembly V D Satheesan and Ministers expressed condolences over the death of the actor.

Vijayan, in his message, said Rizabawa was a noted actor who won hearts of Malayalam movie-goers.

''He is an artist who won the hearts of the Malayalees...He was also a popular face in television serials,'' Vijayan said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said villain John Honai, the character Rizabawa is known for, carved a special place in the hearts of film buffs.

''...Adieu, Shri Rizabawa. You will forever be remembered through your work,'' Bindhu tweeted.

Satheesan said Rizabawa came into cinema world at a time when he was a busy dramatist.

''Around 150 films in which he proved his talent as a villain and a character actor. He was active in television serials, too. He was noted for his dubbing and received a State award,'' Satheesan said in a statement.

