Left Menu

Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothee Chalamet in Willy Wonka musical

Actor Keegan-Michael Key is set to star alongside Timothee Chalamet in Wonka, a musical based on the early life of author Roald Dahls famous character Willy Wonka.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:32 IST
Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothee Chalamet in Willy Wonka musical
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Keegan-Michael Key is set to star alongside Timothee Chalamet in ''Wonka'', a musical based on the early life of author Roald Dahl's famous character Willy Wonka. The story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the famous chocolate factory.

The movie will be directed by 'Paddington' helmer Paul King from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films along with Luke Kelly.

According to Variety, details of Key's character are currently under wraps.

'Wonka' will be Warner Bros' third film inspired by Dahl's classic novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.

The first big screen adaptation, that came in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, while the second movie, released in 2005, featured Johnny Depp in the role.

Both the films followed a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous and heavily guarded chocolate factory.

''Wonka'' is scheduled to debut theatrically on March 17, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021